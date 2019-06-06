|
|
Steve Shpak
Long Branch - Steve Shpak, 77, passed away at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch on June 2, 2019.
He was born in Perth Amboy to the late Stephen and Tekla "Tessie" (Borden) Shpak and has been a resident of Long Branch for 53 years.
Steve the owner operator of North Shore Security for 35 years is fondly remembered as an avid surfer, sportsman, hunter and family man.
Predeceasing him are his parents and his daughter, Tracey Shpak.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Devorak) Shpak; his son and daughter in law: Stephen and Michele Shpak of Jackson; his brother and sister in law: Alan and Madelaine Shpak of Princeton as well as his beloved grandchildren who will miss him dearly, Jessica and Jamie Shpak.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4-8 PM on Friday June 7, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Steve's memory to the .
Please visit Steve's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019