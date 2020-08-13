Steve Thaler



Whiting - Steve Anthony Thaler, age 87, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ.



Steve was born on November 3, 1932 in Croatia, unto Maria and John Thaler. Steve was the proprietor of his own establishment offering liquor, wine, and spirits in Pompton Lakes, NJ.



He is survived by his beloved wife Magdalena; daughters Susan M. and husband Paul von Spreckelsen, Rosemarie E. and husband Scott Steuerman, and Madeline M. and husband Paul Sigel; brother Joseph and sister Bridget; grandchildren Richard S., Anna-Marie, Robert G., Marc A., Brian A. and Robert; and great grandchildren, Athena, Magdalena, Karlina, Jack, Nolan and Carter.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Church of St. Luke, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. He will be entombed in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in nearby Lakewood, NJ immediately following. NJ Social Distancing Guidelines will be observed and the use of facial masks are required. Arrangements are by D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ.









