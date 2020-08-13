1/
Steve Thaler
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Thaler

Whiting - Steve Anthony Thaler, age 87, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ.

Steve was born on November 3, 1932 in Croatia, unto Maria and John Thaler. Steve was the proprietor of his own establishment offering liquor, wine, and spirits in Pompton Lakes, NJ.

He is survived by his beloved wife Magdalena; daughters Susan M. and husband Paul von Spreckelsen, Rosemarie E. and husband Scott Steuerman, and Madeline M. and husband Paul Sigel; brother Joseph and sister Bridget; grandchildren Richard S., Anna-Marie, Robert G., Marc A., Brian A. and Robert; and great grandchildren, Athena, Magdalena, Karlina, Jack, Nolan and Carter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Church of St. Luke, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. He will be entombed in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in nearby Lakewood, NJ immediately following. NJ Social Distancing Guidelines will be observed and the use of facial masks are required. Arrangements are by D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of St. Luke
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
7323631987
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Elia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved