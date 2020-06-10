Steven A. Bott
Wanamassa - Steven A. Bott, 78, of Wanamassa, Ocean Township, passed away on Monday June 8, 2020 at home. Mr. Bott was a teacher for the Asbury Park Board of Education, spending most of his career at the Asbury Park Middle School before retiring in 1999. During his career, he served as president of the Asbury Park Teachers Association and coached baseball. Steven graduated from Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill) in 1964 with a B.A. Degree in History. Steven enjoyed sports and he was a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers. He loved Sanibel Island, Florida and he enjoyed several train trips to the West Coast and to the Canadian Rockies. Steve's strong convictions and great sense of humor led to get-togethers that were times of animated discussion and lots of laughter. Born in Jersey City, he was raised in Teaneck and lived there before moving to Wanamassa in 1964. He was predeceased by his parents, Willis L. and Margaret Jansson Bott, and a brother, Jonathan Bott. Surviving are his 2 brothers and sisters in law, Willis C. Bott and his wife Carol, Thomas L. Bott and his wife Suzanne, his nephews, Jeff, Eric, Kevin and Andrew Bott, his nieces, Jennifer Haraburda and Meredith Baril and his Godson, Patrick Davis. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.oceangrovememorialhome.com. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.