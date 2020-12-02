Steven A. Emanuele



Steven A Emanuele Born in Neptune NJ on Aug 16, 1953 passed away due to complications of covid pneumonia on November 30th with his family by his side. He attended Allenwood elementary and finished at wall highschool. He was co-owner of Highway 35 Lanes in Seagirt, worked with life long friends doing construction and machine work and most recently, where he thoroughly enjoyed being Bar Manager, Arrowhead Inn in Brick. He was fondly known as Mayor. He was a member of The Moose Lodge, The knights of Columbus and Shark Anglers Club.



He is predeceased by his Father Joseph Emanuele, step mother Elizabeth "Betty" Van Schoick, step father Bud Melanson. survived by his mother Elsie Melanson, brother Joseph Emanuele and partner Bruce Clark, sisters Tina and Claudette Van Schoick, nieces and nephews, his step children Frank, Bryan, and Bobbi Hagaman grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, mikayla, Jill, Emma, his beloved daughters Nicole Emanuele and Caycee Jo Rohmeyer and husband Mark, His most adored light of his life Grandson Todd Oliver And last but never least Claudia Rupprecht, his exwife reunited these last 10 years.



Steve lived life exactly the way he wanted he was a best friend to everyone. He would light up any room he walked in and was always the life of the party. He was a true legend a man whos shoes will never be filled. A spirit so strong it will live with us forever.



As Frank would say. "And now, the end is near And so I face the final curtain



My friends, I'll say it clear



I'll state my case of which I'm certain



I've lived a life that's full



I traveled each and every highway



But more, much more than this



I did it my way"









