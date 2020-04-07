Services
Jackson Township - It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Alan Masterson, 68, of Jackson Township, announces his passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Valley Stream, New York, but was a resident of Monmouth County for over fifty years. Steven served as a payroll manager for NYNEX for twenty years and then worked for International Brands for 18 years until 2013.

He was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Masterson, in 1970.

Steven will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Patricia A. Masterson; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa M. Rodman and her husband Michael J. Rodman of Fairfax Station, Virginia; three grandchildren, Luciana, Michael, and Charles; a brother, Brian Masterson and wife Janet Masterson of Fort Myers, Florida. Steven will also be lovingly remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews.

A private entombment will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold.

Higgins Memorial Home of Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
