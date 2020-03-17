|
Steven Cusano
Oakhurst - Steven Cusano, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 64, having lived twice as long as he expected and probably way longer than most would say he deserved.
Steve is survived by the love of his life, Karla who was hoodwinked into thinking he was a charming man with a trust fund. He was a loving father to Zachary who also survives him. Steve taught him how to fish, hunt, select a quality tool, and that the reason he took him to Hooters as a child was for the great wings. He also taught Zach to be kind, caring and nice to his mother.
When the doctors told us he was a very sick man, our first thought was "You have no idea."
Steve was a master cabinet maker and his beautiful work is in homes throughout the region. In mid-life he returned to school to formalize his love of cooking. He graduated with an A.A.S. degree in culinary arts from Brookdale Community College. He was awarded the Cordon Rose medal recognizing his significant culinary achievements throughout the program.
Steve claimed to have attended William Paterson University, which we think might be true based on the amount of junk mail we receive from them. He volunteered his culinary talents at Lunch Break in Red Bank and St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Long Branch. In recent years, he specialized in baking a variety of treats for family and friends.
He viewed himself as a fashion icon. We viewed him as a curmudgeon. His signature look was all his. A double pocket T-shirt designed by the fashion house Scandia Woods (sold exclusively through the Haband or Blair catalogues), a flannel snap shirt (from Sears - we are grateful his stock supply outlasted their bankruptcy) and a pair of elastic waist sweat pants worn above the navel and purchased anywhere his wife felt like shopping. His legs hadn't seen the sun in years.
He was currently not working mainly because he had 2 requirements for seeking a job:
1.)Great Pay and 2.) No Work
Steve was a consummate napper but slept with "one ear open" as he was always waiting for Publisher's Clearing House to knock on the door. Unfortunately, our request to have him laid out on a couch was denied.
He never owned a cell phone and had zero working knowledge of any technology device. The highlight of his year was the week when the yellow pages were delivered. He was despondent when they stopped publishing in 2019. He routinely called 411 for information on everything from a specific recipe to driving directions.
If you called the house and were lucky enough to have him answer the phone, you'd be greeted with "What do you want?" or another affront. We rarely gave out our landline number for fear it might be a call he would answer.
Steve was smart, funny, humble, quiet, courageous and famously opinionated. He had a lifelong love with Sambuca (no coffee beans). He could recite every line from Hogan's Heroes, Bonanza, and most Touched by An Angel episodes (ironic). We were all proud of him not having a cigarette for the past 610 days but alas by then his lungs were more like storage sacks than balloons.
His regrets were few but included eating some of his wife's attempts at cooking and that he wasn't born a century earlier. His wife also had a few, including having to replace 2 cast iron pedestal mailboxes as well as 3 garage doors (in the past 12 months) thanks to his inability to judge distance in his '92 Chevy pickup. We're leaving a bright orange traffic safety cone in front of the newest garage door as our shrine to him.
He is preceded in death by his father Vincent, his in-laws Jerry and Joan Agnello, his brother-in-law Tom Agnello, his sister-in-law Kathy Barra, a 1965 Ford Econoline, a few spinal discs and various other body parts. Sorry folks. We did the best we could to take care of him and keep him out of the hospital and safely on earth. Back in your court now.
Steve is survived by his loving mother Anna, to whom he attributed his recurring adult nightmares because of her erratic driving with him in the car as a child (she was almost blind during that time). She always referred to Karla as her favorite daughter-in-law. After almost 38 years of marriage, Karla understood why his parents were thrilled to have someone take a vow to provide him with adult supervision for better or for worse.
He is survived by 3 sisters. Diane the elder (Jim Tralka) who he thought about every time he paid the property taxes complaining that he was supporting the health insurance of retired teachers for life, and the younger twins Elaine (John Fiore) and Janet (Mark Peirano) who he subconsciously felt "dethroned" him with their birth and hence his rationale for torturing all his siblings throughout their childhood.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law Jill Shea and Gerry Kelly, his brother-in-law John Barra, his former brother-in-law Jim Kelly as well as his nephews Matt Kelly, John Fiore, Danny Peirano and Michael Fiore, his nieces Jamie French (David), Jaci Shea, Kati Shea, Kim Kelly, Ashley Peirano and Amanda Peirano and his great nieces Alana French and Emma French.
Steve is also survived by many loving friends (Bill W. was not one of them). If you had Steve's name in the death pool, Congratulations! You're a winner. If he owes you money, don't call us. He only found jobs that met requirement #2 above. If we arrange a future sale of his taxidermy, we'll notify you.
Although Steve was an introvert and never wanted a fuss made over him, our strategy was to disregard his one last chance to make our lives miserable. Plans had been finalized to welcome family and friends this week to a viewing, funeral and celebration of Steve's life.
However, it is with deepest regret, lots of common sense and an edict from the Governor that there will be no services at this time for Steve. We do express our apologies for this cancellation which was not at all anticipated but certainly necessary to protect the health and safety of everyone. Shelter in place and bend your elbow in his honor in lieu of coughing in your elbow in front of mourners.
Cremation will take place at the family's convenience, once again giving him the smoking hot body he prided himself on when he was young. His ashes will be kept in an urn, passed from family member to family member until no one can remember what's in the container. We will plan a memorial service for Steve at a later date at which time we anticipate things will be less scary, less chaotic and the universe has righted itself once again.
To commemorate Steve's life, please say a prayer and provide support for those affected by Covid-19, perform an unexpected act of kindness or pay any open bar tab he may have. We think prayers and support may be the most needed, most beneficial and most cost effective thing you can do at this time.
We'd like to thank family, friends and colleagues who have provided unending support, encouragement and nourishment during these very difficult days.
We will be forever grateful to the stellar hospital leadership, 5NW healthcare team and hospice team at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for helping to guide us on this unchartered journey. Your kindness, caring, compassion and communication created a sense of warmth that enveloped the weary, anxious and grieving among us.
We would be remiss if we didn't specifically mention our overwhelming gratitude for the ED healthcare team. Your attention, patience, comfort, skill and thoughtfulness made for an outstanding experience and meant more to us than you could ever know. We are in awe of your courage as you risk your lives every day to save the lives of others.
Middlebrook Bar and Spirits lost a loyal customer on The Ides of March and we lost a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Goodbye Stevie. Rest in peace. You'll be missed and loved forever.
