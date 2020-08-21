Steven Dennis(Denny) Siddons



Bayville - Siddons, Steven Dennis(Denny) -66 of Bayville NJ, passed away peacefully on August 16th, surrounded by his loved ones. Denny was born and raised in Bayville. He eventually moved to Galloway, NJ and was a resident there for 25 years, where he raised his family before moving back to bayville. He was a retired member of, Union Local 172 and diesel mechanic for many years. Denny was well known and loved by many near and far, he was a friend to all. He loved telling stories, taking long drives, vacationing in Florida, eating at cracker barrel, and telling dad jokes! In his later life he obtained the Harley he always wanted and boy did he put some miles on it! The smile he had while riding is something we will cherish in our hearts forever. Denny (or as his grandchildren called him poppy/groppy) was the most amazing dad, poppy, brother, uncle, father inlaw and friend. He would give you the shirt off his back and was always willing and ready to help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed.



He is predeceased by his son Anthony Patrick Siddons, his father Edward William Siddons Sr, his mother Marguerite Ray Siddons, his brother Edward Siddons Jr and his sister JoAnn Nobles.



Survived by his son Patrick Siddons, and his daughters Jessica (Sam Hay) Siddons, Jennifer (Marco) Abraham. Grandchildren, Brianna (Andrew) Burak, Angelina, Andrew, Isabella, Silas, Lilly, Lyla and Emily. Surviving siblings are Raymond Siddons, Richard Siddons, Robert Siddons, James Siddons, Michael Siddons, Karen Jakubczak and Kathy Siddons.



In this difficult time we want to give a special thank you to our dad's brother Uncle Jimmy, our mother Barbara Siddons, Arlene Lobman, the Nor'oski family, Malko family and the entire Siddons family. A memorial will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store