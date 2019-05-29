|
Steven DeWitt Kegelman
Avon-by-the-Sea - Steven DeWitt Kegelman, 47 years of Avon-by-the-Sea passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at home. He was born in Neptune and raised in Avon.
He proudly served in United States Coast Guard for 7 years with his favorite memories being the 13 months spent on the cutter Polar Star.
Steve worked for the Borough of Avon with the emergency management team and he also was a Life member of the Avon Fire department and held all line offices including chief in 2009 and 2010.
His favorite things in life were fishing, surfing and being with friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Marilyn nee Darling Kegelman and his brother-in-law Arthur.
He is survived by his sister Lauren Frazer and his brother Andrew Kegelman both of Wisconsin. He leaves 4 nieces and nephews Mark Lane and his wife Catherine of Brick, Thomas, Rena' and Rebecca Frazer of WI. He also leaves his great nieces and nephews Carter, Callen, Nolan, Addison and Spencer and many cousins.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial visitation on Friday May 31, 2019 from 11-1pm at the Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall, NJ. Funeral Service and Honor Guards at 1pm Friday. Interment Private. Johnson McGinley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Avon Fire Department, PO Box 202, Avon, NJ 07717.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019