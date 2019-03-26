|
|
Steven E. (Doobie) Davis
Matawan - Steven E. (Doobie) Davis, 67, of Matawan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 24, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1952, in Newark. Steve was the heart and soul of his family and was cherished by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He served with the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division on the Korean DMZ during the Vietnam Era. He was a life member of the Cliffwood Volunteer Fire Company Station 63-2, Veterans of Foreign Wars 4745, Cliffwood Beach, and the Keyport-Matawan Elks Lodge 2030. He was a retiree from New Jersey Transit Rail Operations after more than 30 years of dedicated service.
Steve was predeceased by his parents, Ivan and Lula Davis of Hazlet. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Arlene (Max) Davis, his son, Scott F. Davis and his wife Erica of Cliffwood Beach, his daughter, Christy L. Shepherd and her husband Kevin of Keansburg. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Ryan Davis of Cliffwood Beach, and Kevin and Ava Shepherd of Keansburg, along with his dear siblings, Ivan Davis and his wife Carol of Whiting, and Richard Davis and his partner Emily Mularchuk of Hazlet. Steve will also be forever loved and remembered by his sister-in-law, Beverly Toribio and her husband Dennis of Phillipsburg, sister-in-law, Carol Bennett and her husband Larry of Harpers Ferry, WV, brother-in-law, James Wallace and his wife Chris of Mt. Bethel, PA, and by his numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. In respect of Steve's wishes he was privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service at the Keyport-Matawan Elks 2030, 249 Broadway, Keyport, NJ, on March 30, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019