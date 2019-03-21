Services
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:45 PM
Wayside - Steven E. Lande, 75, of Ocean Township passed away on Tuesday, March 19th. He was born in New York City on August 21, 1943. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School and Rutgers University. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Mildred Lande.

Steve worked as a buyer for Montgomery Ward for 15 years, co-owned a clothing store, Young Expectations, with his wife, Racielle, and then became a property manager before retiring.

Known for his wit, humor and unforgettable laugh, Steve brought joy to so many people's lives. He enjoyed traveling, cars, fishing and spending time with his family and friends, whom he adored.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Racielle, son Gregory and wife Gena, daughter Tracey and husband James, daughter Alyson and husband Jeff and six cherished grandchildren: Abigail, Maxwell, Griffin, Jackson, CJ and Gabriella.

Services will be held at Freeman Funeral Home on Route 9 in Manalapan at 12:45 on Friday, March 22nd.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
