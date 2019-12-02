|
|
Steven Gaffney
Tinton Falls - Steven Gaffney, 41, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY. Steven attended St. Mary's School and Oak Hill Academy, Christian Brothers Academy, and graduated from Fairfield University in 2000. He worked as a Vice President/Comptroller for Eastern Computer Exchange in Westport, CT. Steve loved being at the beach. He enjoyed all sports but especially playing golf. And his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. We will all miss him very much.
Surviving are his mother Carol; his father, Donald; his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Sharon; his nieces, Sienna and Olivia; and his aunts, uncles and cousins Pat and John, Harry and Dee and their kids Emily and Andrew, Joanne and Joey and their son Little Jimmy; and many other family and friends that loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-4 & 6-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019