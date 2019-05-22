|
Steven Gregory Frizziola
Jackson - Steven Gregory Frizziola, 49, of Jackson passed away suddenly on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born on Staten Island, raised in Old Bridge, and settled in Jackson in 2002. Steven worked as a truck driver for US Foods for 14 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, who was his High School sweetheart. Steven was a hard worker and in his spare time he enjoyed baking, cooking and his motorcycles.
Steven was predeceased by his father, Anthony Frizziola in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sherri Frizziola of Jackson; three sons, Gregory Frizziola, Matthew Frizziola, and Daniel Frizziola; mother, Arlene Dapuzzo and her husband, Andrew of Pennsylvania; siblings, Michael Frizziola and his wife, Danielle of Jackson, Anthony Frizziola and his wife, Theresa of Manalapan, Lisa Argiriou and her husband, George of Pennsylvania, and Gina Confessore and her husband, Bryan of Tinton Falls; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Katie.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:30 PM with his funeral service to follow at 8:30 PM. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations may be made in Steven's name to the American Kidney Association, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019