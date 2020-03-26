|
Steven J. Gallina
Jackson twp. - STEVEN J. GALLINA, 53, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Steven was predeceased by his father, Harold J. Gallina. He is survived by his mother, Susan D. Gallina; and by his brothers, Paul Gallina and his wife, Heather, and Brian Gallina and his wife, Kaila.
Arrangements are private at the convenience of the family, and are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp. For further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020