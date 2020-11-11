Steven J. Pitiak, Jr.



Forked River - Steven Joseph Pitiak, Jr., 64, of Forked River passed away on November 7, 2020. Steve was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Steven and Esther Pitiak. He lived in Marlboro and Manalapan before settling into Forked River in 1997. Known as "Crusher," Steve owned and operated the demolition companies, SJP Construction and Magnum Condemerx Corp. His passion and expertise were in heavy equipment. Steve was always larger than life. He was an international traveler and found himself all over the world in attempts to find the best places to scuba dive. Steve yearly traveled with his family to New York to ski and snow mobile and enjoyed his nightly Jeopardy. He would read anything that highlighted American History and loved his children dearly.



Surviving are his daughter, Priscilla Pitiak and his son, Steven Pitiak, III along with other family and close friends. A Viewing will be offered on Saturday, November 14th from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Private cremation.









