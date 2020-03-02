|
|
Steven M. Bergmann
Brick - Steven M. Bergmann,72, died February 25, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Bergmann family, shortly after his birth, relocated to Brick Township. "Steve" remained a lifelong valued resident of Brick. He dedicated a life of service to his town, county, and country, his wife Sue and son Jeremy.
Steve graduated from the Brick High School Class of 1966 and was a Junior Member of the Township's Breton Woods Fire Company #1 while in high school. When he turned 18, he became a full-fledged member of the company holding every line office at least once, including 2 years as Chief.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War.
Steve was a Volunteer member of the Brick First Aid Squad and attended the Camden Community College paramedic program. He was employed as a paramedic in Burlington County then moved his skills to Ocean County becoming one of the first members of the LIFE 1 Paramedic program at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He remained a paramedic for more than 15 years. Steve then worked for the Ocean County Sheriff's Department as a Communications Operator (911 EMS Dispatcher) retiring at age 70. Steve devoted his entire life both in his career and volunteering to service of others.
To relax, Steve enjoyed fishing and nature photography. He spent precious moments with his son Jeremy, of whom he was always proud. They bonded through his various activities as he grew such as Boy Scouts, Ice Hockey, and Bowling, and later at the Fire Company. Steve loved traveling all over New England, but especially Maine, with his family.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sue (née Moll) and son Jeremy. The Moll family embraced and loved Steve treating him as one of their own. His brothers- and sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, and nephews loved him dearly and will miss him.
He is also survived by a sister and a brother.
Visitation will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, Thursday, March 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Firefighters Service Thursday evening. Interment will be at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Military Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Responders Children's Foundation: https://1strcf.org/ The Code Green Campaign: https://codegreencampaign.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020