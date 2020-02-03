|
|
Steven M. LaHaye
Freehold - Steven M. LaHaye, 69, of Freehold died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born in Jersey City and had resided in the Freehold area for most of his life.
He was a graduate of Freehold High School, Class of 1969.
Steven enjoyed the outdoors especially camping, fishing, and golfing, and breakfasts at Sorrento's.
Steven was predeceased by his parents, Lionel Paul LaHaye and Anna Hunko LaHaye, and a brother, George LaHaye.
Surviving are two sons, Justin LaHaye and Jesse LaHaye; his siblings, Thomas J. LaHaye, Christina Lisiewski, and Edward S. LaHaye; and a granddaughter, Nadia LaHaye.
Visiting will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery. Memorial donations to Feed All God's Children, care of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020