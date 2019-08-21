Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Zwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven M. Zwick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven M. Zwick Obituary
Steven M. Zwick

Toms River - Steven M. Zwick age 69 of Toms River passed away on Sunday August 18th. He was a flight attendant for United Airlines for 35 years before retiring in 2013. During his retirement years he was a wine consultant for the Wine Academy, Lakewood. Steve loved to travel, play trivia, would start a conversation with anyone, but most important, he adored his girls. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Ethel Zwick and his brother Larry Zwick. Surviving are his wife Patricia, his daughters Brittany Clauss and her husband Bryan, Lindsey Shea and her husband Kevin, his nephew Alexander Zwick and niece Kirsten Apgar. Visiting will be held Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral, 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park Toms River. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now