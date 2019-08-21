|
Steven M. Zwick
Toms River - Steven M. Zwick age 69 of Toms River passed away on Sunday August 18th. He was a flight attendant for United Airlines for 35 years before retiring in 2013. During his retirement years he was a wine consultant for the Wine Academy, Lakewood. Steve loved to travel, play trivia, would start a conversation with anyone, but most important, he adored his girls. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Ethel Zwick and his brother Larry Zwick. Surviving are his wife Patricia, his daughters Brittany Clauss and her husband Bryan, Lindsey Shea and her husband Kevin, his nephew Alexander Zwick and niece Kirsten Apgar. Visiting will be held Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral, 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park Toms River. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019