|
|
Steven "Stevie" Maletto
Holiday - Steven "Stevie" Maletto, 57, passed away March 1, 2019. He was a resident of New Port Richey where he resided with his sister Anne. Stevie was predeceased by his mother Dorothy Maletto along with his father John Maletto, Sr. and 2 brothers Richard and Michael-Dear Maletto. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Brazilian (Long Branch, NJ) and Anne Collins (New Port Richey, FL), brothers; Frank D. Maletto, Sr. (Farmingdale, NJ) and John Maletto, Jr. (New Port Richey, FL). Steven leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Steven was always the life of the party and loved entertaining others. He was born in Dumont, NJ and then moved to Long Branch, NJ prior to relocating to Clearwater, FL. Stevie worked as an entertainer on a local pirate ship. Stevie lived putting smiles on the faces of others. Stevie truly lived his life as he chose.
A celebration of life service will be held in New Jersey at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019