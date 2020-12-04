Steven Matthew Conover
Wall Township - Steven passed away on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune NJ. Steven was born in Neptune, NJ on May 2, 1976 to Emily Conover and the late David Conover Sr.
He graduated from Wall High School in 1994. He attended Brookdale Community College and Rutgers University. Steven was a beach lifeguard for many years. He was also a swim coach and instructor. Steven also worked in construction and as a handyman.
Steven is survived by his mother Emily, his brother Michael of Wall, sister Sharon and her fiancé Lon from Ewing, brother David and his wife Dawn of Ocean Gate. He also leaves behind a niece Jessica and nephew Kevin of Ocean Gate. Finally he is survived by many friends.
Steven was cremated through Jersey Shore Cremation Service in Manasquan.
Weather permitting there will be a gathering of family and friends at Belmar's 5th Avenue Beach on December 12, 2020 at 11:00am.
Please consider honoring Steven's memory by donating to a charity of your choice
