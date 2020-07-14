1/1
Steven Robert Welle
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Robert Welle

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Steven Robert Welle, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 66 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where he resided with his family.

Steven was born on May 19, 1954 in New Jersey. After growing up in Colts Neck and attending Marlboro High School, he attended SUNY Delhi University where he earned a degree in Horticulture. After completing school, he had a long career as a landscape contractor, working all over the garden state.

On August 1, 1981 he married his partner in crime and the love of his life, Tracy Lynn Welle. They've spent the last 40 years building their lives together, which centered around raising three children: Michael, Kimberly and Robert.

Steven had a deep passion for the earth, the soil and all growing things; he made it his life's work to beautify so many different places, turning the mundane into the stunning using his knowledge, intuition and unmatched hard work. His passions extended to his family, offering him an immense amount of pride having raised three excellent children, with all of whom he shared his enthusiasm for getting one's hands in the soil and a work ethic like none other. He was and remains the definition of a good man.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert John Welle and grandmother Clara Welle. Steven is survived by his wife Tracy Welle, his children Michael, Kimberly and Robert; grandchildren Ewan and Emmy; and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital and St. Jude's Hospital for Children in celebration of his granddaughter Emmy's courageous and successful journey through pediatric cancer treatment.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved