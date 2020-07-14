Steven Robert Welle



On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Steven Robert Welle, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 66 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where he resided with his family.



Steven was born on May 19, 1954 in New Jersey. After growing up in Colts Neck and attending Marlboro High School, he attended SUNY Delhi University where he earned a degree in Horticulture. After completing school, he had a long career as a landscape contractor, working all over the garden state.



On August 1, 1981 he married his partner in crime and the love of his life, Tracy Lynn Welle. They've spent the last 40 years building their lives together, which centered around raising three children: Michael, Kimberly and Robert.



Steven had a deep passion for the earth, the soil and all growing things; he made it his life's work to beautify so many different places, turning the mundane into the stunning using his knowledge, intuition and unmatched hard work. His passions extended to his family, offering him an immense amount of pride having raised three excellent children, with all of whom he shared his enthusiasm for getting one's hands in the soil and a work ethic like none other. He was and remains the definition of a good man.



He is preceded in death by his father Robert John Welle and grandmother Clara Welle. Steven is survived by his wife Tracy Welle, his children Michael, Kimberly and Robert; grandchildren Ewan and Emmy; and several cousins.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital and St. Jude's Hospital for Children in celebration of his granddaughter Emmy's courageous and successful journey through pediatric cancer treatment.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store