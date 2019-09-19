Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home
26 Mule Rd.
Toms River, NJ
Steven Salvatore Malfitano


1965 - 2019
Steven Salvatore Malfitano Obituary
Steven Salvatore Malfitano

Toms River - Steven Salvatore Malfitano born October 23, 1965 of Toms River, NJ passed peacefully September 17, 2019 at Beth Israael Hospital in Newark, NJ. Steven was born in Orange, NJ. He loved watching his favorite Baseball team the NY Yankees and collecting Baseball cards. He was a movie buff and loved collecting movies. He loved going to the beach.

Steven was predeceased by his mother Lois in 2015 and is survived by his father, Albert Malfitano , sisters, Kim, Jeanne and her fiancé Eddie, his brother Albert Jr., and his wife Minnie, nieces, Danielle, Christine, Sarah and Samantha, nephews, Nicholas and Paul and is also survived by his great niece Lexi.

Relative and Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday September 21, 2019, from 1pm to 5pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
