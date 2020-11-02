Strawler Bankston



South Toms River - Strawler Bankston, 86, of South Toms River, NJ, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Tallwoods in Bayville. He was born in Pittsburg, PA, to the late George and Cora Mae (Hardaway) Bankston, and moved to South Toms River in 1973. Strawler was a proud Navy Veteran serving from 1955 to 1978. He achieved the rank of E-7 Chief Petty Officer. He spent his career on Air Craft Carriers. Where his job was the launch and recovery aircraft. He served on a total of 5 carriers during his career 2 of which were the primary recovery ships, for Mercury Redstone 3 and Apollo's 16 & 17. Conflicts during his career include the Cuban Missile Embargo of 1962 and the Vietnam War. Strawler enjoyed Bible Study Class and was a longtime member of Toms River Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Strawler was predeceased by his beloved wife Filomena in 2014, and his son Stefano (Steve) in 2015. Strawler is survived by his son George and wife Peggy, his son John, 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Strawler enjoyed the time he spent with his family and will be dearly missed by them.



Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, with a service at 8 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. The Committal Service will be 1:30 PM on Friday at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed.









