Stuart E. White
Stuart E. White

Ocean County - Stuart E. White, 91, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Born in Albany, NY, he resided in various towns in New Jersey, the latest in Ocean County. Stuart was employed at Hoffman-La Roche in Nutley for 37 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy.

Stuart is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Bob), Kathleen (Jody) and Carol; one brother, Robert (Mary Lou); one sister, Phyllis; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the love of his life, Bianca.

Interment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
