Stuart Leslie Heit
Lake Worth, FL - Age 78, of Lake Worth, FL passed away in his home on Monday, August 17, 2020, of complications related to advanced stage skin cancer.
Born on the Lower East Side of New York in 1942, Stuart lived and raised his family in Freehold Township, New Jersey, before retiring to Florida with his wife of 52 years, Hillary 15 years ago. Stuart worked in the Garment District in Manhattan as a salesman for many years, starting his career at Lowensteins and working for many years at Wamsutta before starting his own company, and then finishing his career at Heineman and Company. He will always be lovingly remembered as the world's greatest Pop Pop, and a wonderful friend, mentor and golf partner.
In addition to his beloved wife, Stuart is survived by his three sons and their families; Lowell Heit and Rhiannon Madden, of Scottsdale AZ; Jonathan and Jennifer Heit and grandchildren, Adriane and Griffin, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ; and Phillip and Jamie Heit and grandsons Carter and Reid, of Haworth, NJ.
A small memorial service for family and friends was held at Eden Memorial Chapel in Ft. Lee, NJ and he was laid to rest at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton, NJ. For those who desire, donations in memory of Stuart may be made to The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, South Florida's largest grassroots fundraising organization at www.thepapcorps.org
