Sue Ann Stelfox
Sue Ann Stelfox, age 62, left us on June 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her adoring husband Richard Plock and son Mason Stelfox and their loyal dog Mila. Sue Ann was a loving, devoted wife and mother. Sue Ann was born in Clawson, Michigan to Mary Lou and Richard Stelfox.
After high school Sue Ann found her way to California where she spent 30 years in the food and hospitality industry and found her husband Richard along the way. As a pastry chef, she was an artist in her work and enthusiastic in all her endeavors that included being a hotel concierge, a book author and publisher, and a Board-Certified Health Coach. In 2010, Sue Ann and her family moved to the Jersey Shore where she quickly connected with so many in the community. She was active in the school, church and numerous community organizations. As a Board-Certified Health Coach, she devoted herself to helping others with chronic pain. Her chronic pain program is available for free at https://susan-s-school-f257.thinkific.com/courses/moving-beyond-your-pain
Although Sue Ann was small in stature, she was vast in character, heart and infinitely spiritual. She touched the hearts of many with her compassionate kind soul that warmly filled any space with positive energy and spunky enthusiasm. She will be greatly missed, but her connection with those she has touched will live on in spirit.
She is also survived by her four loving siblings Diane, Joyce, Ray and Janice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 7:30am on the beach in front of the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion. You can park at the Pavilion or overflow lots but must leave prior to 10am unless you have a parking permit. Please bring a face mask and practice social distancing.