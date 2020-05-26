Sue E. Pope
Sue E. Pope

Lakehurst - Sue E. Pope, 72, of Lakehurst passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Sue was a CNA at Country Manor Nursing Home / Kensington Manor for 28 years before retiring. Born in Milton, WV, she resided in Toms River before moving to Lakehurst 42 years ago. Sue was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 124, Lakehurst. Sue was predeceased by her husband Spencer Pope and her sister Betty Jenkins. Sue is survived by her son Michael Pope of Lakehurst, her daughter Michelle Rizzo and her husband, Phil of New Egypt, 2 brothers Raymond Jenkins and his wife, Julie of FL, Harry Jenkins, Jr., and his wife, Doretta of OH, 4 sisters Carol Jenkins of OH, Lori Cade of OH, Debbie Longbrake and her husband, Bruce of FL, Sharon Coleman and her husband, Tom of OH, her step-granddaughter Lily Rizzo and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
