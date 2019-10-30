|
|
Susan A. Gilliard
Long Branch - Susan A. Gilliard 56, of Long Branch, NJ passed away on October 24, 2019. She will be remembered for being a loyal partner, mother, grandmother and great friend who was dedicated to her family. Visitation will be Saturday November 2nd from 3 pm until the funeral service at 4 pm at Long Branch Church of God, 200-206 Garfield Ave, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019