Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Long Branch Church of God
200-206 Garfield Ave
Long Branch, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Long Branch Church of God
200-206 Garfield Ave
Long Branch, NJ
Susan A. Gilliard Obituary
Susan A. Gilliard

Long Branch - Susan A. Gilliard 56, of Long Branch, NJ quietly departed on October 24, 2019. She was caring, nurturing, kindhearted and her positive influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Visitation will be Saturday November 2nd from 3 pm until the funeral service at 4 pm at Long Branch Church of God, 200-206 Garfield Ave, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
