Susan A. Gilliard
Long Branch - Susan A. Gilliard 56, of Long Branch, NJ quietly departed on October 24, 2019. She was caring, nurturing, kindhearted and her positive influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Visitation will be Saturday November 2nd from 3 pm until the funeral service at 4 pm at Long Branch Church of God, 200-206 Garfield Ave, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019