|
|
Susan A. Mead
Neptune - SUSAN A. MEAD, age 85, of Neptune, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical University. She was a Telephone operator for New Jersey Bell until retiring in 1989 to spend more time with her beloved husband.
She was the family historian and cherished family heirlooms. She was in her glory when the sheep were sheered at Longstreet Farm in Holmdel. She would bring fleece home, spin into yarn and then make blankets and scarves on her loom. She thoroughly enjoyed crafts such as sewing, quilting, needlepoint and crocheting. However, her passion was watching her grandchildren participate in their sporting events. She was a faithful fan at football, basketball and soccer events.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis G. Mead; her mother, Jennie E. Lord and husband, George R. Lord; brother, William "Bubby" Boyce; daughter, Judith Gardner Ash.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Richard R. and Paula J. Gardner of Wall; two grandchildren Derek R. Gardner of Neptune and Danielle E. Gardner of Wall; daughter Pamela Mann and her husband of St. Augustine FL; cousins, nieces and nephews; and many extended family members who graced her refrigerator.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday March 30 at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 858 Old Corlies Ave. Neptune. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the church. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019