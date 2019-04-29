|
|
Susan Ann Everett
Freehold Township - Susan Ann Everett (Dillon) 58, of Freehold Township passed away on Saturday, April 27th after a yearlong battle with a particularly aggressive cancer. She was born and raised in Jersey City and resided in Freehold Township for the past 22 years. Susan worked as a school lunch monitor for Barkalow Middle School in Freehold.
She was predeceased by her parents William & Ellen Dillon (Boyle) and her nephew, Dillon Ottolaine, and is survived by her loving husband of 33+ years, Vincent, her children John, Elizabeth Doyle (Robert), Ellen and Thomas, her brothers & sisters, William, Nancy, Mary, John (Theresa) & Thomas, her sister-in-law, Susan V. Everett and her nieces Christine Curran, Kirsten Dillon, Mary Cate Ottolaine & Kaylee Dillon. Susan loved and was loved by many, many friends & relatives. She is remembered fondly and missed tremendously by everyone she knew.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, April 30th from 4-8 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. Her Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday May 1st at 12 noon at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Freehold. Interment to follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 131 South Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019