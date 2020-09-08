1/
Susan Ann Kaleda
Susan Ann Kaleda

Toms River - Susan Ann Kaleda, 72, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Susan was born in Bronx, NY and settled in Toms River for many years. Susan was a homemaker, loving wife, sister, mother and grand-mother. Susan was predeceased by her parents Henry and Lillian Marx and her husband Dennis. Surviving are her sister Lillian Blair, her five sons Kevin, Chris (married to Jess), Jeff (married to Margo), Steven and Timothy, one daughter Tammy Pries (married to Corey), as well as seven grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River on September 26th at noon.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of Toms River
