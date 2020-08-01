Susan Antoon Cousins



Neptune City - Susan Antoon Cousins, of Neptune City, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31,2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 55 years old.



Susan was born in Monmouth Medical Center in June 1965 to Ferris and Deanna Antoon. She attended Frank Antonides School in West Long Branch where her father was a teacher and coach. She then went on to Shore Regional High School and joined the field hockey team and achieved much success. The team won multiple shore conference and state championships. She forged lifelong friendships with all her teammates and coach Nancy Williams. Susan went on to a field hockey scholarship at Villanova University. She received a degree in finance and went to work for J&J Pharmaceuticals. After several years Susan went back to Monmouth University to get a masters degree in order to pursue her true passion, teaching and coaching. Susan went on to teach at Long Branch High School and Wall Township High School, and Woodrow Wilson School in Neptune City. She most recently was the Educational Coordinator for the New Hope Integrated Behavioral Healthcare.



She coached field hockey at Middletown South High School, Long Branch High School, Shore Regional High School and Wall Township High School. While teaching and raising a family Sue started working at Vic's Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach where she made numerous friends among the staff and customers for the past 15 years.



Susan was predeceased by her father Ferris Antoon. Surviving are her loving husband Gordon Cousins; two sons Seth and Luke Cousins; mother Deanna Antoon; brother Jeff and his wife Colleen, brother Phil and his wife Danielle; along with her many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ocean Grove, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Neptune, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank NJ 07701.









