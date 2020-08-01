1/1
Susan Antoon Cousins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Antoon Cousins

Neptune City - Susan Antoon Cousins, of Neptune City, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31,2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 55 years old.

Susan was born in Monmouth Medical Center in June 1965 to Ferris and Deanna Antoon. She attended Frank Antonides School in West Long Branch where her father was a teacher and coach. She then went on to Shore Regional High School and joined the field hockey team and achieved much success. The team won multiple shore conference and state championships. She forged lifelong friendships with all her teammates and coach Nancy Williams. Susan went on to a field hockey scholarship at Villanova University. She received a degree in finance and went to work for J&J Pharmaceuticals. After several years Susan went back to Monmouth University to get a masters degree in order to pursue her true passion, teaching and coaching. Susan went on to teach at Long Branch High School and Wall Township High School, and Woodrow Wilson School in Neptune City. She most recently was the Educational Coordinator for the New Hope Integrated Behavioral Healthcare.

She coached field hockey at Middletown South High School, Long Branch High School, Shore Regional High School and Wall Township High School. While teaching and raising a family Sue started working at Vic's Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach where she made numerous friends among the staff and customers for the past 15 years.

Susan was predeceased by her father Ferris Antoon. Surviving are her loving husband Gordon Cousins; two sons Seth and Luke Cousins; mother Deanna Antoon; brother Jeff and his wife Colleen, brother Phil and his wife Danielle; along with her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ocean Grove, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Neptune, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank NJ 07701.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved