Susan B. Schaefer
Susan B. Schaefer, daughter of Bill and Vernie Van Dyke, died on Nov. 9 at home in Hamilton N.J. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Lundervold, brother James Van Dyke, daughters Lisa Schaefer, Judy Schaefer and Elizabeth Edwards, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sue was an avid gardener, sewer and quilter. She and her partner, Ray Jarmer, renovated many houses and enjoyed camping with their RV. Sue fought ovarian cancer for 7 years, and was an inspiration to us all. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her name.