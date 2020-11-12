1/1
Susan B. Schaefer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan B. Schaefer

Susan B. Schaefer, daughter of Bill and Vernie Van Dyke, died on Nov. 9 at home in Hamilton N.J. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Lundervold, brother James Van Dyke, daughters Lisa Schaefer, Judy Schaefer and Elizabeth Edwards, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sue was an avid gardener, sewer and quilter. She and her partner, Ray Jarmer, renovated many houses and enjoyed camping with their RV. Sue fought ovarian cancer for 7 years, and was an inspiration to us all. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved