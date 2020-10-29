Susan "Susie" Barbara Scalpati
Long Branch - Susan "Susie" Barbara Scalpati, 92 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Susie was born in Long Branch and was a lifelong resident. She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch and will be remembered for her commitment to her family, her joyous spirit, and love of celebration.
She was predeceased by her parents Francesca (Sorrentino) and Rafaele Marra; her husband of 69 years, Salvatore "Sonny" Scalpati; a baby boy; two brothers and sisters in law, Rocco and Helen Marra, Salvatore "Sammy" and Yvette Marra and sisters, Mrs. Carmella Manna, Mrs. Barbara Graziano, Mrs. Mary Capozzi, Mrs. Anna P. Blasi and Mrs. Paula Macosta
She is survived by her two sons, Victor Scalpati and his wife Patricia and Joseph Scalpati and his wife Cheryl, 7 grandchildren, Renee and Conover White and husband Conover, Joseph Scalpati and Angela Scalpati, Anthony Scalpati and his partner Mitch Fircha, Francesca Scalpati and her husband Douglas Lida, Julia and Jarahia Brooks, Victor A. Scalpati and Vincent P. Scalpati; 8 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Connor, Kristina, Kelsey Ann, Lorenzo, Luca, Leonardo, and Liara and 2 sisters Virginia "Ginger" Russo and Gloria Falvo.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment of cremains will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect St., Long Branch, NJ 07740, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or the U.S.O., 2111 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 1200. Arlington, VA 22201. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
