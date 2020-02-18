|
|
Susan (Mary) Bertini
Susan (Mary) Bertini age 79 of West Allenhurst passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Mary was born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ. She lived in West Allenhurst for the past 52 years.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jack Bertini, one son, Edward Bertini and wife Rosettina ( Ocean Twp), one daughter and her one and only grandaughter, Carmela Bertini, two brothers; Edward Aldarelli (Asbury) Jeffrey Aldarelli and wife Gunvor ( West Allenhurst), sister- in- law Marie Cappiello( Asbury)and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be celebrated Monday February 24, 2020 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.(Mother of Mercy Parish) 805 Pine Street Asbury Park, NJ. in Lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Judes Children Hospital.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020