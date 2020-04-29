Services
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
Manchester Township - Susan Bolan, 75, of Manchester Township, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Complete Care of Linwood in Linwood, NJ. She was a life long resident of Rahway, NJ and later retired to the Whiting, NJ area. She was a graduate of the Franklin Beauty School, a homemaker, and a loving mother. She will be fondly remembered for her colorful and outgoing personality and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Susan is predeceased by her parents, Oriet Mae and Jack Bolan also of Rahway, NJ. Susan is survived by 2 sons and Daughters-in-law: Michael and Annie Skerchek of Sarasota, FL, and Jody and Kristin Resch of Linwood, NJ. She is also survived by a daughter: Laurie Skerchek of Bluffton, SC. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren: Lindsey Jaeger, Cullen and Gwendolyn Resch, and 2 great-grandchildren: Dylan and Quinn Jaeger.

There will be a private cremation followed by a memorial service at a later date. She will be laid to rest accompanied by her beloved dog, Max near her family at Hazelwood Cemetery in Rahway, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
