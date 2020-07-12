Susan C. DeRosa
Hazlet - Susan C. DeRosa, 92, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brooklyn and resided there before moving to Hazlet 64 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Benedict RC Church, Holmdel and a devout follower of the Blessed Mother.
Susan touched the lives of all those who were blessed to know her. She welcomed anyone into her home with a smile and a home-cooked meal. She was known for her love of cooking and sharing food with friends and family, especially her famous honey cakes around the holidays. Susan loved unconditionally, especially children and babies. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother was constant and never wavered and rosary beads were never far from her reach. She seemed to make everything better and was the light at the end of every problem. She loved her husband and she held his hand whenever she could. Susan was compassionate, kind and loving and will be sorely missed.
Susan was predeceased by her loving husband Andrew C. DeRosa; her sisters Rose Rizzuti, Mary DeRosa, and Ann Lotierzo; her brother Frank Savino; and her parents Benjamin and Carolina Savino. She is survived by her loving children, Anne Smith and her husband, Robert of Middletown; Andrew DeRosa and his wife Laura of Millstone; John DeRosa and his wife, Lisa of Hamilton; Maria Lewis and her husband, Bill of Manalapan; Thomas DeRosa of San Diego, CA; and Peter DeRosa and his wife, Cris of Freehold; ten cherished grandchildren, Billy Lewis and his wife Meaghan, Matthew Lewis and his Fiance Taylor, Carly Lewis, Jennifer, and her husband Travis Torchia, Peter Jr., Andrew, Raven, Francesca, Isabella and Carmine DeRosa; and seven precious great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Ryder, Fynn, Myles, and Ty Lewis, and Everly and Blaise Torchia. Susan is also survived by her sister Angie Gertz and her caretaker Monika Huum.
A visitation for Susan will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 8 AM until 9:30 AM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. After the visitation, at 10:00 AM there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict's Church in Holmdel. Entombment at Holmdel Mausoleum will take place immediately following mass.
