Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Susan C. Guatta Obituary
Susan C. Guatta

Toms River - Susan C. Guatta of Toms River passed away April 24, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Elizabeth, NJ Susan was a Homemaker for most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Charles G. Guatta and step son Michael, and her brother Thomas Frances and sister Joan Tashbar. Also surviving are her grandchildren Christopher, Brielle, Anthony, great grandchildren Isabella and Noah and many several nieces and nephews. Visiting will be on Monday from 10:00am until 12:00noon. Funeral services will begin 12:00pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019
