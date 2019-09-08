Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Springfield
37 Church Mall
Springfield, NJ
Aberdeen - Susan C. Gubernat, 69, of Aberdeen (formerly of Springfield) passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. Family and friends are invited to the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield (37 Church Mall, Springfield NJ 07081) for an 11am Memorial Service on Sept. 14, 2019 followed by a repast in a separate room where all can share memories and photos of Susan while enjoying refreshments. Full obituary and condolences available at www.ElyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
