Susan C. Gubernat
Aberdeen - Susan C. Gubernat, 69, of Aberdeen (formerly of Springfield) passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. Family and friends are invited to the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield (37 Church Mall, Springfield NJ 07081) for an 11am Memorial Service on Sept. 14, 2019 followed by a repast in a separate room where all can share memories and photos of Susan while enjoying refreshments. Full obituary and condolences available at www.ElyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019