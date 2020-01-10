|
|
Susan Clark
Toms River - Susan Grace Clark, daughter of Walter and Irene Pijak, of Toms River passed away at age 75, on January 3, 2020 at Crystal Lake Nursing Home, Bayville. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter and wife. Susan is predeceased by her husband Neal Clark, and brothers, Guy and Greg Pijak. Surviving are her son, Nelson Clark, daughter, Heather Smith and her husband Wade Greene, sisters, Irene Marcus, Kathy Pijak, Barbara Pijak and Ellen Johnston, and one grandson Brenden Smith.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a 12:30pm service at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020