Susan E. Condon
Holmdel - Susan Condon, 74, of Holmdel died peacefully at home on July 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Susan was a graduate of Kean College, Newark, NJ. She was a retired Branch Manager of Wells Fargo Bank, Holmdel branch. During her retirement, she worked at Colts Neck Golf Club which she thoroughly enjoyed. Prior to her career in banking, Sue was a teacher at St. Ann's in Keansburg and St. James in Red Bank.
Sue loved to travel, read, and socialize. She brought life and laughter to her family and many friends. She was an avid cook and loved to entertain. She was gracious and outgoing, and enjoyed life to the fullest. She always had time for other people.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Condon. She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Condon and Gina Condon Shute, brother-in-law, Raymond Shute, and aunt, Doretha Johnson of Roselle Park, and many cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 5th from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 6th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, One Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Roberts Road, Holmdel, NJ.
To send a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Susan's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
The funeral home is required by the Governor of New Jersey to enforce social distancing and have a maximum capacity of 100 people. Masks are required. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.