|
|
Susan E. Higgins
Tinton Falls - Susan Elaine Higgins, 58, died on Thursday August 22nd surrounded by family. She was born in Hazlet, NJ and was the youngest of three children. Susan was an avid runner and athlete who loved the beach and spending her time outdoors. She attended Raritan High School and graduated from Brandywine College with her Associates.
Susan is survived by her family in Tinton Falls, Mark Higgins, children, Nicole, Taylor and Mark, her sister, Nancy Roller, and brother, John Oliver. Susan will be remembered for her genuinely kind and optimistic personality.
Susan's visitation will be held 4pm to 7pm on Monday August 26th at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that everyone donate to pancreatic cancer research in Susan's name to help better find the cure for this disease: www.cancerresearch.org/donate For online condolences, please visit Susan's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019