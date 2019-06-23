|
|
Susan E. Wagner
Philadelphia, PA - Susan E. Wagner, 82 of Philadelphia, PA passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Susan was a homemaker. Born and raised in Neptune City, she had resided in Freehold before moving to Philadelphia 3 years ago.
She was predeceased by her parents William and Sylvia Carr Bennett, her husband Paul P. Wagner, an infant son Timothy Wagner and her brother William Bennett.
Surviving is her daughter and son in law Teresa and Dave O'Sullivan of Philadelphia, PA with whom she lived, her sister in law Hospice Chaplain Gail Bennett and her daughters Stephanie and Kathy, her grandchildren Dan O'Sullivan and wife Michelle and Michael O'Sullivan and wife Maude, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Graveside service Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 9:30am in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, 2600 Heck Ave., Neptune, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., N.Y., N.Y. 10001.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019