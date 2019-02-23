|
|
Susan Greenlow
Toms River - Susan M. Greenlow (nee Kadash) 76 of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.
She was born in Osceola Mills, PA she lived in Freehold, Jackson, and Boonton, NJ before moving to Holiday City West 11 years ago.
Susan was a stay at home mom.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years David P. Greenlow Sr., her dear sons; David P. Greenlow Jr. and his wife Veronica of Toms River, NJ and Glen S. Greenlow and his wife Cathleen of Avon by the Sea, NJ, her 11 sisters and her grandchildren; Gilligan, David G., Jonathan, Christopher and Mary.
Family will receive friends on Sunday February 24, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm with a 1pm Funeral Service at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be to the . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 23, 2019