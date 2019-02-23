Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Greenlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Greenlow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Greenlow Obituary
Susan Greenlow

Toms River - Susan M. Greenlow (nee Kadash) 76 of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.

She was born in Osceola Mills, PA she lived in Freehold, Jackson, and Boonton, NJ before moving to Holiday City West 11 years ago.

Susan was a stay at home mom.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years David P. Greenlow Sr., her dear sons; David P. Greenlow Jr. and his wife Veronica of Toms River, NJ and Glen S. Greenlow and his wife Cathleen of Avon by the Sea, NJ, her 11 sisters and her grandchildren; Gilligan, David G., Jonathan, Christopher and Mary.

Family will receive friends on Sunday February 24, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm with a 1pm Funeral Service at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be to the . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now