Susan J. Cervini


1949 - 2019
Susan J. Cervini Obituary
Susan J. Cervini

Toms River - Susan Jane Cervini, age 70, died August 9, 2019 at home, in Toms River, New Jersey.

Susan was born on March 19th, 1949 in Troy, New York, to parents Joseph and Bernice Brown. She graduated from Oswego State College in New York with a degree in Psychology. While a student at Oswego State, she met her future husband, Michael Cervini.

Susan and Michael married in the year 1971. In 1977, they moved to Toms River and started a family. They had two children together, including Justin David Cervini, who died in October of 2017, and Scott Michael Cervini.

Susan was a dedicated family woman, a committed wife, and a loving mother. She was kind and thoughtful, social, active in neighborhood gatherings for the majority of her life, and had many close friends.

Susan was cremated on August 16th, 2019. Susan is survived by her husband, Michael Cervini, of Toms River and her son Scott Cervini, also of Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
