Susan J. Gallagher
1967 - 2020
Susan J. Gallagher

Lakewood - Susan J. Gallagher, 52, of Lakewood, NJ, died on May 23, 2020 in Lakewood, NJ. She was born October 26, 1967 in Red Bank, NJ. Susan grew up in Middletown, playing basketball, softball and tennis in high school where she graduated from Mater Dei in 1986. She later went on to graduate from Glassboro State College in 1990 and was employed at Cooper Electric for many years. Susan's love of sports continued throughout her life, but her favorite sports were in the backyard with her boys whom she adored. More recently Susan was an active golfer and gardener and enjoyed following the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nascar.

Surviving are her two sons, Sean and Patrick Gallagher; her mother, Barbara Jane Begley; her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Christopher and Dawn Begley, and Matthew and Julie Begley; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Beth and Matt Matuszewski; and several nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Rettino, and her father, Robert Daniel Begley.

Due to the current health care crisis, a Memorial is being planned for a later date when everyone can be together to celebrate Susan's life.

Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
