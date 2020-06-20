Susan L Andiola
Susan L Andiola age 75 passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband James Andiola. Please omit flowers, donations in her name may be made to The Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River NJ or the USO. Services are private. For further information visit Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Livingston, NJ website, quinnhoppingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.