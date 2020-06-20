Susan L. Andiola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L Andiola

Susan L Andiola age 75 passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband James Andiola. Please omit flowers, donations in her name may be made to The Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River NJ or the USO. Services are private. For further information visit Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Livingston, NJ website, quinnhoppingfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
9739921414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved