Susan Lane
Keyport - Susan Heck Lane, 73, passed away on December 19th, 2019 after a long illness. Susan lived most recently in Keyport, NJ, enjoying the quaint seaport town in her retirement, but was a long time resident of Rumson, NJ. Susan was the youngest daughter of Grace and Howard Heck, from whom she learned charm, selflessness, and a strength that would serve her throughout her lifetime.
Susan attended Holy Cross Academy, in Rumson, for elementary school and attended the School of the Holy Child in Suffern, NY for high school. Susan went on to be the first person in her family to graduate from college, attending Catholic University, in Washington D.C.
After graduation, Susan began her career working as an elementary school teacher but quickly realized that she was not cut out to manage so many children (as further evidenced by having only one child of her own) and she set off to pursue her dream of working on Wall Street. Leveraging gumption and confidence, Susan landed a position as a stock broker at a large Wall Street firm and left the D.C. area for Manhattan. With persistence, she rose quickly from her entry-level position to trading gold.
While working on Wall Street, Susan met, fell in love with and married Thomas Lane, with whom she had a daughter, Sarah. Susan returned to Rumson to raise her daughter and spent the rest of her career working in personal finance, crunching numbers and working with people, which she loved.
She tried retiring at age 60, but found retirement to be boring and returned to working in banking. She enjoyed being close to the ocean, boat rides, seafood (except muscles, which she considered guppy food), visiting her daughter, making her grandchildren laugh and cuddling with her yorkie, Samson.
Susan leaves behind her daughter, Sarah Lane Rys, two grandchildren, Ellie and William, as well as her sister, Jane (Heck) Boyle, and brother, Peter Heck. A service in Susan's honor will be held in the springtime, because she hated the cold of winter.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019