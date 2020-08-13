Susan Luchenta Brown
Wall - Susan Luchenta of Wall, NJ passed away on Monday August 10 after a brief illness.
Susan spent her early years in Freehold, NJ, later moving to Ocean Grove.
She graduated from Mater Dei Prep and received her bachelors and advanced degrees from Monmouth University.
Susan's kind, compassionate nature led her to a teaching career in special education. She spent over 20 years at The School for Children in Eatontown, as a teacher and eventually serving as the school principal. Recently, she was on the adjunct faculty at Monmouth University where she worked tirelessly passing on her vast knowledge and teaching philosophy to future teachers.
Susan also devoted her time to several charitable organizations, including the St Francis Society and Catholic Charities.
Susan was predeceased by her father Vincent Luchenta and her mother and best friend Susan to whom she was devoted.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Brown, and three brothers. Vincent (Yolanda), Joseph ( Lena) and Robert (Anne). Stepchildren Matthew and Libby, and their children, Evan, Viviana, Lyla, and Declan. Many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday August 15 at 11 AM at the Parish of St Teresa of Calcutta, St Elizabeth Church, 424 Lincoln Avenue, Avon by the Sea, NJ. Visitation will be outside the church (weather permitting) beginning at 10AM. Entombment will be at the St Anne's Mausoleum in Wall, NJ. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's memory to the St Francis Society in care of St Teresa Parish, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720.